Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 132.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,529 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in KE by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in KE in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 1,805.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on KE in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.51.

KE Stock Down 1.9 %

KE stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

KE Profile

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.