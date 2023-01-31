Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,004 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 239.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 26,083.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.20). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.