Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,874,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 21.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,157,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 202,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEE opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average is $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

