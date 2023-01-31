Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth $159,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at $199,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

