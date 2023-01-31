Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 98.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 242,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,526,000 after purchasing an additional 120,528 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,313 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,494,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,099,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after purchasing an additional 73,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $259.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.40.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $216.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.20 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

