Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,512,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,802,398.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,512,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,802,398.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,504. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BeiGene Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGNE. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.43.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $256.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.78. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.02) by ($1.37). The company had revenue of $387.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.25 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 171.94%. Analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.