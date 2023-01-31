Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Verint Systems worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 554.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after buying an additional 1,063,190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,821,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,314,000 after buying an additional 521,003 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 61.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,333,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,475,000 after buying an additional 507,146 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1,329.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 507,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after buying an additional 472,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,514,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $79,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 117,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,422,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $79,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 117,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,422,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $287,972.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,074.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $644,154. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $225.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

