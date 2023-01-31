Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,772 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,340 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after buying an additional 1,893,201 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,459,000 after buying an additional 1,544,743 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,105,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,788,000 after buying an additional 63,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.9% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,194,000 after acquiring an additional 848,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

