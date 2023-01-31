Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.29. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

