Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,599 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Tobam bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,170.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.30. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.90 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,520.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

