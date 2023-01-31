Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,599 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Allegion by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Allegion by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Allegion by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $114.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.39. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $125.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

