Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 33,670 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,670 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

XHR opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.34). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -1,999.00%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

