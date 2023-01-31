Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,973 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Assurant by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,968,000 after acquiring an additional 151,743 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,456,000 after purchasing an additional 116,613 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $17,690,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $15,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $130.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AIZ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.