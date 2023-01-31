Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 716 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 3,485.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 45,965 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 73,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $145.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.67. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

