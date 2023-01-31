Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 457.2% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 98,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 80,892 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 161,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 450,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 30,471 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($72.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $59.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.99.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

