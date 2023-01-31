Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Update

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,553,900 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 1,705,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 698,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 63.31% and a negative net margin of 132.76%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.

