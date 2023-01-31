BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Upgraded at UBS Group

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

BAESY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 1,050 ($12.97) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.25.

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $43.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

