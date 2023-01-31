BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Upgraded at UBS Group

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
BAESY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 1,050 ($12.97) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.25.
BAE Systems Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of BAESY stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $43.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BAE Systems (BAESY)
- Is It Worth Toying Around With Hasbro’s Drop?
- These AI, Cloud Stocks are Down Significantly, Not For Long
- Trading Volume on Fisker Is Electric! Uptrend On?
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.