Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,300 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 488,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,315.8 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNDSF. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Banco de Sabadell to €0.85 ($0.92) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Banco de Sabadell to €1.30 ($1.41) in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €1.04 ($1.13) to €1.10 ($1.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.09) to €1.05 ($1.14) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco de Sabadell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

