Band Protocol (BAND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $101.46 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $109.86 million and approximately $101.46 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00009091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.00400495 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000123 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,432.86 or 0.28111800 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00590435 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 129,302,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,800,606 tokens. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

