Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,700 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 472,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,304.3 days.

Bankinter Price Performance

Bankinter stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $7.33.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKIMF shares. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.90 ($6.41) to €6.00 ($6.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bankinter from €7.50 ($8.15) to €7.45 ($8.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bankinter from €6.05 ($6.58) to €5.95 ($6.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.20) to €5.80 ($6.30) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.20) to €7.00 ($7.61) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.