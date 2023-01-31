Barclays PLC Buys 94,574 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 647.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,574 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Twist Bioscience worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 430.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.11. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $66.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.99 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 107.02% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

