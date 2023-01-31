Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) by 4,921.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645,973 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 2.60% of Terns Pharmaceuticals worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,736,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 377,427 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $995,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 189,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 498.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 210,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 174,974 shares during the last quarter.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TERN stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The company has a market cap of $304.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -0.95.

Insider Transactions at Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc acquired 758,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $5,499,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,340,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,466,537. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc acquired 758,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $5,499,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,340,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,466,537. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Biosciences Fund V. L.P. Lav sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $8,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TERN. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.