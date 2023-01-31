Barclays PLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 1,055.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,014,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926,514 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Nikola worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nikola by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,103,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,602,000 after buying an additional 342,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nikola by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,539,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 831,160 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nikola by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 3,296,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Nikola by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,507,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 371,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Nikola by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,671,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 418,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKLA shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Insider Activity at Nikola

Nikola Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Russell sold 927,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,984,698.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,959,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,222.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,356,605 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,305 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

