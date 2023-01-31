Barclays PLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,658 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.41% of Keros Therapeutics worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KROS stock opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.34. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KROS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

