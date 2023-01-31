Barclays PLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,394 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 93.60% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,441 shares of company stock worth $2,559,588 in the last three months. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

