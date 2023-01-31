Barclays PLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,627 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMN. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,903 shares of company stock worth $1,130,869. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMN opened at $95.47 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.83.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

