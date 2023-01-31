Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Denbury worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 300.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter valued at $220,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

NYSE:DEN opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $104.05. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Denbury had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $439.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

