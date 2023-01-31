Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 1,168.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,193 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of AdaptHealth worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at about $626,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 629,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 60,371 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AHCO. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Insider Transactions at AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,459,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,199,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,459,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,199,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $2,524,811.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 758,450 shares of company stock valued at $15,661,578 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.64. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $756.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.58 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.28%. Analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.