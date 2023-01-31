Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,337 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCJ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

