Barclays PLC Sells 833,703 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,725 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 833,703 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Ormat Technologies worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 162.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.02. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $175.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ormat Technologies news, President Shlomi Argas sold 12,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $1,189,414.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,754.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ormat Technologies news, President Shlomi Argas sold 12,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $1,189,414.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,754.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $329,062,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,238,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,185,131.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,331,557 shares of company stock worth $380,304,372 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

