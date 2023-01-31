Barclays PLC Sells 833,703 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORAGet Rating) by 94.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,725 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 833,703 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Ormat Technologies worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 162.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.02. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $175.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ormat Technologies news, President Shlomi Argas sold 12,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $1,189,414.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,754.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ormat Technologies news, President Shlomi Argas sold 12,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $1,189,414.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,754.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $329,062,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,238,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,185,131.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,331,557 shares of company stock worth $380,304,372 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

