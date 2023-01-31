Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 3,300 ($40.76) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.96) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($43.23) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.58) to GBX 2,900 ($35.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.52) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.89) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,970.18 ($36.68).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Down 1.1 %

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,349 ($29.01) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,557 ($31.58). The company has a market cap of £164.48 billion and a PE ratio of 501.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,352.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,298.78.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.