B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,825,000 after acquiring an additional 90,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in B&G Foods by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,719,000 after acquiring an additional 293,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 7.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,104,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after acquiring an additional 72,283 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in B&G Foods by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 833,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 33,557 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at B&G Foods

In other B&G Foods news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 20,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 760,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B&G Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Consumer Edge downgraded B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of BGS opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 0.36. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.32 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.71%.

B&G Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Further Reading

