BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys New Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,748,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $216.67 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.20 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $259.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

See Also

