BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Generac were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Generac by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Down 3.9 %

GNRC opened at $113.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $329.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

