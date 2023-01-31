BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 212 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,791 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 412.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $217.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.