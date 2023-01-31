Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Biogen were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.14.

BIIB stock opened at $285.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.23. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

