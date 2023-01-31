BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Tops $22,887.74

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $154.65 million and $49.53 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $22,887.74 or 1.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 22,796.5948615 USD and is down -3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $48,238,326.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

