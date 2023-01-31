BP (LON:BP) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.65) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BP from GBX 527 ($6.51) to GBX 549 ($6.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BP from GBX 500 ($6.18) to GBX 560 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BP from GBX 520 ($6.42) to GBX 530 ($6.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on BP from GBX 550 ($6.79) to GBX 500 ($6.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 534.88 ($6.61).

BP opened at GBX 492.05 ($6.08) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 477 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 455.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £89.25 billion and a PE ratio of -6.88.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney bought 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.71) per share, for a total transaction of £314.16 ($388.00). In related news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.71) per share, with a total value of £314.16 ($388.00). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 78 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £373.62 ($461.43). Insiders purchased a total of 211 shares of company stock worth $100,108 in the last quarter.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

