Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Holdings Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,362.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 76,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 36,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 15.7% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.58. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.49%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

