Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,600 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the December 31st total of 258,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $714.72 per share, with a total value of $3,573,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,083,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Cable One by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 265,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Cable One by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after buying an additional 87,503 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Price Performance

CABO opened at $777.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $732.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $932.68. Cable One has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,586.83.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.61 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. Cable One had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Equities analysts expect that Cable One will post 61.12 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,420.00.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Stories

