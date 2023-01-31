Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 118.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

