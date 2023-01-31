Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.449 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$37.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.64. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$33.24 and a 12 month high of C$41.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.89.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.50.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.