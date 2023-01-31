CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,142 ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 0.11% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the third quarter valued at $1,045,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the third quarter worth $402,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the third quarter worth $398,000. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 3.8% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the third quarter worth $874,000.

NYSEARCA:QID opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

