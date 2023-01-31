CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 251 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 4.8% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $390.94 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $621.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $366.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charter Communications to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.86.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.