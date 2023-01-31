CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 424 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,069 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Materials Stock Down 3.8 %

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $108.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $145.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average of $98.31. The stock has a market cap of $91.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.