CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 29.1% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 390,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $229.95 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $247.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.64.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

