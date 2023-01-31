CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys New Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,027 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $104.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $118.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.39.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Featured Stories

