CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR stock opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.87%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

