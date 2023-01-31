CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

Cintas Price Performance

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $436.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.26.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.