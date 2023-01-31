CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $491,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.50.

Shares of HUM opened at $484.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $513.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.69. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $382.69 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

